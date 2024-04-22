Is Traveluro Legit?

If you’re booking a trip and searching for hotels, you may see numerous booking options besides the hotel itself. You may see prices from Booking, Expedia, and other online travel agencies as you browse your options. But there’s a newcomer to the group that surprised me.

A relatively new name in the world of online travel for hotel bookings is Traveluro or its pseudo-name of Splitty.

As a travel expert, I decided to take a deep dive into Traveluro to see if it’s a legitimate option for hotel bookings.

Should You Use Traveluro?

I quickly spotted two red flags from the Traveluro FAQ and Support pages:

Red Flag #1

“If you would like to amend your booking, please contact us via phone or email using this link https://www.traveluro.com/contact and will do our best to accommodate your requests.”

Red Flag #2

“If your reservation is not free for you to cancel on your own, please email us at contactus@traveluro.com for further assistance, so we can discuss this and other options with you.”

The language of "do our best" and "we can discuss" changes and cancelations isn't very reassuring.

As to their claim to offer unique pricing, I didn’t find any notable price differences when comparing hotels (same dates, room type) in a specific London neighborhood. When I clicked on the page detailing the price, Traveluro suggested adding a 2% tip!

Traveluro Reviews

I checked out Traveluro on Trustpilot, a free review website open to companies and consumers everywhere. This independent digital platform aims to be a symbol of trust for consumers.

The reviews for Traveluro were not stellar. Traveluro.com has 8,741 reviews and is categorized as Average, or with a 3.7 out of 5 stars. What stood out were consumer complaints on two key factors when booking a hotel: how to change and how to cancel a reservation.

Many forums on Reddit like this one also advise against booking with Traveluro. One user says, "DO NOT! I repeat. DO NOT use Traveluro. This is as close to a scam as you can legally get without being a scam."

Final Thought

If you're looking for the best hotel deal, online travel agencies like Traveluro may seem more convenient and affordable than booking directly with a hotel.

But if you seek the best in customer service, your best bet is booking directly through the hotel. If something goes wrong with your third-party website booking, be prepared to experience a less-than-satisfactory response to your inquiries.

Have you used Traveluro? Let us know in our free Clark.com Community!

