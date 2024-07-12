IHG Offers 5 Free Nights Through Limited-Time Credit Card Bonus

Are you looking to take a vacation soon? IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) has a new offer that could help take care of your upcoming hotel costs.

In what they're terming their "best offer ever," the popular hotel and resort company is offering new credit card users a chance to earn up to 5 free nights with a limited-time welcome bonus!

Let’s look at the details.

IHG Touts New Welcome Bonus as ‘Best Offer Ever’

From July 11th through September 4th, 2024, IHG is offering a limited-time welcome bonus on each of its consumer credit cards.

The “big offer” for 5 free nights is for the Chase IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card, which has a $99 annual fee. But, as you know, the value of five nights at current hotel pricing is likely to be a big net gain for most people.

Of course, there is a spending requirement attached. Here’s the full offer:

card_name: New cardmembers can earn 5 Free Nights (up to 300,000 total bonus points) after spending $4,000 on purchases on the card in the first three months from account opening.

IHG also is offering a new cardholder bonus for its no-annual-fee credit card. This offer doesn't have quite the upside, but it also has a much smaller spending requirement:

card_name: New cardmembers can earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 on purchases on the card in the first three months from account opening.

More About the IHG Credit Cards

IHG credit cards are co-branded through Chase, which is one of the top credit card issuers in the country.

As mentioned, the one with the five night bonus offer has a $99 annual fee. But it also comes with some enhanced points multipliers that may be useful if you're a regular IHG customer. It also has a statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® or NEXUS, so you can cover the cost of your preferred airport line-jumping subscription.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the top perks for each IHG credit card:

card_name ($99 Annual Fee):

Up to up to 26 total points per dollar spent when staying at IHG® Hotels & Resorts:10X points on purchases on the card made at an IHG property, up to 10X points from IHG for being an IHG® One Rewards member, and up to 6X points from IHG with Platinum Elite Status, a benefit of this card.

Earn 5 points per dollar spent on travel, dining and at gas stations, and 3 points per dollar on all other purchases.

Anniversary Free Night: Cardmembers earn an Anniversary Free Night certificate for IHG Hotels & Resorts with a current point redemption cap of 40,000 points on their account anniversary date each year. Cardmembers can also use existing points from their IHG One Rewards account to redeem the Anniversary Free Night at hotels above the 40,000-point level.

Automatic IHG One Rewards Platinum Elite Status: Cardmembers can also earn IHG One Rewards Diamond Elite status after spending $40,000 on purchases with their card each calendar year.

Redeem 3 Nights, Get the 4th Night Free: When cardmembers redeem points for a consecutive four-night IHG hotel stay, they can receive the fourth Reward Night free redeemable at that same hotel during that same stay.

Earn 10,000 bonus points and a $100 statement credit after spending $20,000 on purchases in a calendar year.

Receive a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® or NEXUS Statement Credit of up to $100 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to the card.

Up to $50 United® TravelBank Cash each calendar year – Cardmembers can receive TravelBank Cash to use on United Airlines purchases after registering their Chase IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card with their United MileagePlus® account.

card_name (No Annual Fee):

Earn up to 17 total points per dollar spent at IHG Hotels & Resorts: 5X points on purchases with the card at an IHG property, up to 10X points from IHG for being an IHG One Rewards member, and up to 2X points from IHG with Silver Elite Status, a benefit of the card.

Earn 3 points per dollar spent on dining, utilities, select streaming services, and at gas stations. Earn 2X points on all other purchases.

Automatic IHG One Rewards Silver Elite Status: Cardmembers can also earn IHG One Rewards Gold Elite status after spending $20,000 on purchases with their card each calendar year.

Redeem 3 Nights, Get the 4th Night Free: When cardmembers redeem points for a consecutive four-night IHG hotel stay, they can receive the fourth Reward Night free redeemable at that same hotel during that same stay.

Earn 10,000 bonus points and a $100 statement credit after spending $10,000 on purchases in a calendar year.

Which Hotels Are Under the IHG Umbrella?

With brands like Marriott and Hilton dominating so much of the premium hotel space in the United States, you may be wondering which hotels are actually available to take advantage of this offer.

IHG has a pretty robust brand list in its own right. The England-based hospitality company includes 19 different hotel chains that are available in over 6,000 locations across the globe.

You’re probably familiar with brand names like Crowne Plaza® and Holiday Inn®, but there are others that are a little more obscure.

Here’s the full list:

Luxury and Lifestyle

Six Senses

Regent

InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts

Vignette Collection

Kimpton®

Indigo® Hotels

Premium Collection

Voco

Hualuxe®

EVEN® Hotels

Crowne Plaza®

Essentials Collection

Holiday Inn®

Holiday Inn Express®

Garner

Avid®

Suites Collection

Staybridge Suites®

Candlewood Suites®

Holiday Inn Club Vacations®

Iberostar® Beachfront Resorts (partner)

Are you considering claiming this credit card offer? Where would you book your five free nights? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

