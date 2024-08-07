How Long Should I Save Pictures of My Car Rental?

It was the best of times. It was the worst of times.

Charles Dickens's famous line from the novel "A Tale of Two Cities" could be applied to the range of possible outcomes when renting a car.

In the best-case scenario, you enjoy driving a different vehicle — perhaps on a vacation or road trip. In one of the more negative outcomes, you get a notice from the rental car company weeks after you’ve returned the vehicle claiming you owe money for pre-existing damage.

You can learn from the misery of others and document the condition of the rental car with pictures and videos before you drive it off the lot. But how long do you need to store that media on your device before you can be sure you’re safe?

When Can I Delete My Rental Car Pictures?

I take rental car pictures before I drive off with the vehicle. How long should I keep them as evidence against false damage claims?

That's what a Clark Howard podcast listener recently asked.

Asked Andrew in New York: "Our family has been traveling a lot recently. And we've been taking your advice on taking pictures of our rental car while still in the rental lot and when we return the car. How long do you suggest saving these pictures for?"

It’s tempting to delete rental car videos and photos as soon as you turn in the keys. Who wants media of a rental car you once drove taking up space on your device or cluttering your vacation photos?

Still, the man with decades of experience recommends you hold onto those for many weeks.

“Two months,” Clark says. “My experience is that most claims that show up out of nowhere occur sometime around four weeks, generally as long as six weeks. You’d have to be really unlucky in life’s lottery that it would happen after two months.



“You can’t prevent every last eventuality in life. So it’s arbitrary. But I keep the images from a rental car two months and then get rid of them.”

Clark’s Experience With Rental Car Windshield Damage

Clark recalls picking up a rental car only to realize the car’s windshield already was damaged.

He asked the rental car company to document on his contract that the damage existed before he took control of the vehicle “because the car rental companies love selling you new windshields.”

But the person at the gate immediately told Clark he couldn’t leave with the vehicle.

“I said, ‘What? I just want you to note that there’s damage to the windshield,'” Clark says. “She said, ‘Uh, we got fined for sending vehicles out with damaged windshields. You have to go back in and get another car.’ And so I did.”

Why Do I Need To Document the Condition of My Rental Car?

Fighting a rental car corporation that says you’re responsible for damage you didn’t cause, or even gasoline fees you don’t owe, is a headache at best and a lost cause at worst.

If you notice serious damage to the rental car before leaving the parking lot, though, sometimes it’s not enough to bring it to the company’s attention and get it noted on your rental car contract.

Although you do want a company employee to note the preexisting damage. That’s the bare minimum you should do to protect your wallet, Clark says.

You lower your risk of getting stuck with a bill for repairs you didn’t cause if you take pictures and videos before you pick up the rental car and after you return it. So it’s a good idea to do that documentation every time you rent a vehicle.

“And I always take a picture of the fuel gauge as well showing that it’s full. Because I always go and fill the car before I return it. Because the car rental companies rip you off to the max if you don’t fill the vehicle with gasoline yourself,” Clark says.

“Most times you’re going to rent a car, everything’s going to be great. It’s going to be fine. And so often you hear these negative stories. I want to tell you, most times, life’s just great. Just sometimes it’s not. So you have to be prepared for that.”

Final Thoughts

Always take pictures and videos of your rental car before you drive out of the parking lot and after you drive back.

If there’s significant damage, also alert the rental car company and ask them to note it on your contract before you drive away with the vehicle.

Keep your rental car photos for two months if you want to follow Clark’s recommendation.

The post How Long Should I Save Pictures of My Car Rental? appeared first on Clark Howard.