How Disney+ Subscribers Can Get Free Meal Plans at Disney World

The streaming TV market is as competitive as ever in 2024.

As a result, video streaming services like Disney+ are coming up with innovative ways to add value for customers.

The latest example of this?

Disney+ is offering subscribers an exclusive deal for booking a trip to Disney World this year: Free dining plans!

Any Disney fan knows that the popular Orlando-area resort is known for thrilling theme parks, lavish hotels, fun in the Florida sun and … great food.

But those meals and snacks don’t usually come cheaply. So, this new promotion could be a great way to save some cash on your family vacation in 2024.

Let’s take a look at the details.

Disney+ Offers Subscribers Free Meal Plans at Disney World

If you are planning a trip to Disney World in 2024, it may be worth checking out this new promotion for Disney+ subscribers:

"Disney+ Subscribers: Enjoy a FREE dining plan when you purchase a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel and a theme park ticket with a Park Hopper option—for arrivals most nights from July 1 to September 30, 2024."

4 Things To Remember About This Offer

This offer has four key components you’ll want to pay close attention to before trying to book your vacation:

Timing: You'll need to book your vacation with an arrival date somewhere between July 1 and September 30, 2024. Length of stay: You need to book at least four nights at a select Disney resort to qualify for the free dining offer. Theme park tickets are required: You cannot just book a room and expect free meals. You must also buy theme park tickets for each person who is hoping to qualify for the free meal plan. Park Hopper is required: Not only do you need to stay at a Disney resort and buy Disney theme park tickets, but you must also opt into the Park Hopper option for those tickets. This will allow you access to multiple parks during the same day.

Oh, and this offer cannot be stacked on another promotion or discount that Disney is running. You have to book your stay through Walt Disney World Travel and you have to pay the listed prices on qualifying rooms and theme park tickets.

What Is Included in a Disney Dining Plan?

OK, so they’re offering you a free dining plan with a qualifying stay. But what does that mean, exactly?

Well, there are two types of dining plans available to customers: Disney’s Quick-Service Dining Plan and Disney’s Dining Plan.

You’ll qualify for one or the other based on which Disney hotel at which you book your stay (more on that a little later.)

Here’s a look at what is included with each:

Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan

2 Quick-Service Meals Per Night of Stay

1 Snack or Nonalcoholic Beverage Per Night of Stay

1 Resort-Refillable Drink Mug

Disney Dining Plan

1 Quick-Service Meal Per Night of Stay

1 Table-Service Meal Per Night of Stay

1 Snack or Nonalcoholic Beverage Per Night of Stay

1 Resort-Refillable Drink Mug

Which Dining Plan Will You Receive?

As mentioned above, Disney has a couple of different dining plan options, so the advertisement of “free dining plan” needs a little further examination.

There’s a quick-service dining plan, which gives you access to many conveniently located restaurants across the property. And then there’s a more elaborate dining plan that allows for reservations at some of Disney’s more well-regarded table-service restaurants.

As a Disney+ subscriber myself, I decided to login and dig a little deeper for some more details on exactly what they’re offering to whom.

It turns out that the tier of dining plan you’ll receive corresponds with the level of resort at which you book your Disney hotel reservation.

For example, a guest at one of Disney’s “All-Star” value resorts should expect the quick-service dining option while a guest booked at the Grand Floridian can expect the more premium option.

Here’s a breakdown of the dining plans that a qualifying reservation at each Disney World resort could get you:

Resorts Eligible for Disney’s “Quick Service” Dining Plan

Disney's All-Star Movies Resort

Disney's All-Star Music Resort

Disney's All-Star Sports Resort

Disney's Art of Animation Resort

Disney's Pop Century Resort

The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Resorts Eligible for Disney’s Dining Plan

Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney's Beach Club Resort

Disney's BoardWalk Inn

Disney's Contemporary Resort

Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney's Polynesian Village Resort

Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Disney's Yacht Club Resort

Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney's Beach Club Villas

Disney's BoardWalk Villas

Disney's Old Key West Resort

Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney's Riviera Resort

Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Is this offer enticing you to take a trip to Disney World in 2024? What other types of discounts and offers would you like to see streaming TV services offer this year? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

