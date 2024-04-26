Free Mobile Passport Control App Saves You Time in Airport Customs

If you plan to take an international flight or cruise anytime soon, there's one free app that can make your return through customs and immigration a bit easier and quicker: Mobile Passport Control (MPC). This app eliminates the need for paper declaration forms — and unlike Global Entry no pre-approval is required.

What Is Mobile Passport Control?

The Mobile Passport Control app is available to all U.S. citizens (and lawful residents) and you don’t need a background check.

The U.S. Customs and Border Control (CPC) website explains, "MPC provides a more efficient in-person inspection between the CBP officer and the traveler. Since the administrative tasks are performed by the traveler prior to the passport control inspection, MPC reduces passport control inspection time and overall wait times."

You can find and download the app at the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

After downloading the app, you will be prompted to create a profile with your passport number, birth date, gender, citizenship and a selfie. You can do this at any time before arriving at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility. Up to 12 profiles can be created for family members to submit as a single MPC transaction. A selfie is required for every member of the traveling group.

Open the app when your plane lands or the cruise pulls into your final port and complete a few bits of information as needed. (Note that you will need Wi-Fi or data to submit your application.) The app will then send your encrypted data to CBP. Then look for the designated Mobile Passport Control queues. You will still show your physical passport to the CBP officer in these lines, but you will move more quickly without having to complete the entry paperwork.

Mobile Passport Control vs. Global Entry

Global Entry and Mobile Passport Control are both offered by U.S. Customs and Border Control. And while both programs can help speed up your journey through customs, they are unique.

For starters, Global Entry costs $100 (and will increase in price in October) and requires both an extensive background check as well as an in-person interview.

Mobile Passport Control is free and no application is required.

However, there are currently fewer Mobile Passport Control queues than Global Entry. Additionally, there is no guarantee MPC will have an expedited line open so you could end up in the regular customs line.

But the reverse could happen. On a return flight into Boston from Europe, my friend used the MPC app and I had Global Entry. She breezed past me and the flight crew who had to wait for an agent to come on duty.

Mobile Passport Control Pros and Cons

Pros

Free and no pre-approval required.

Great for return flights to the U.S.: MPC is currently available in 51 locations, including 33 U.S. airports, 14 preclearance locations, and 4 seaports of entry.

More efficient border entry without having to complete paperwork in line.

Cons

You still need your physical passport.

Limited international locations.

You need Wi-Fi or data to submit your application.

There are fewer Mobile Passport queues than Global Entry.

Final Thoughts

If you don’t travel internationally frequently (or just don’t want to pay for Global Entry), the MPC app could well be worth your time to help you speed through U.S. customs.

If you travel internationally frequently, however, you should consider the purchase of a Global Entry membership, especially before the upcoming price increase. Many credit cards will pay for your Global Entry membership so check your wallet before you apply.

The post Free Mobile Passport Control App Saves You Time in Airport Customs appeared first on Clark Howard.