Cricket Wireless’ New Multi-Month Plans: Unlimited for $25

Opting for a prepaid phone plan is a great way to lower your phone bill. With Cricket Wireless' new multi-month plans, you can save even more on unlimited service. To get the lowest rates, you'll need to prepay for 3 or 12 months in advance.

In this article, I’ll take a closer look at Cricket Wireless’ new multi-month plans. I’ll share what you’ll get for the price and how the new plans compare to other multi-month plans.

Cricket Wireless’ New 3-Month & 12-Month Plans

Cricket Wireless (Review) offers an unlimited plan for $55/month for one line. However, customers can now prepay for three months or one year in advance to get the same plan for as low as $25/month.

All customers are eligible for the 12-month plan which costs $300 upfront. Over a year, that works out to $25 monthly. New customers are eligible for a 3-month plan at the same monthly rate: $25/month ($75 upfront). After your first three months with this plan, you can renew the three-month plan at its regular rate of $120 ($40/month).

Here’s what you’ll get with Cricket Wireless’ multi-month unlimited plan:

Unlimited talk, text and data

Nationwide 5G access (on 5G compatible devices)

2GB cloud storage

Unlimited texts from the U.S. to 37 countries

Mexico & Canada usage (2G speeds)

Hotspots are unavailable for multi-month plans. Additionally, all Cricket Wireless plans are subject to deprioritization when the network is busy.

It's also important to note that Cricket Wireless' new multi-month plans are not available in all stores. If you activate your service in a store, you can expect a $25 activation fee. You can avoid this fee by activating your service online.

Cricket Wireless: An Affordable AT&T MVNO

If you aren't familiar with Cricket Wireless, it's a low-cost MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) that provides cell phone service with access to AT&T's network.

You'll find a good deal with Cricket Wireless compared to postpaid plans directly from AT&T, especially for multiple lines. AT&T's unlimited postpaid plans begin at $50.99 per month for one line on the Value Plus plan or $60.99 per month per line for two lines on the Unlimited Starter plan. Cricket Wireless' monthly prepaid unlimited plans begin at $55 for one line, but you can get two lines for $40 per month per line. On the same plan, you can get four lines for $25 per line per month with Cricket Wireless.

Unfortunately, Cricket Wireless' new multi-month plans aren't eligible for multi-line discounts. However, if you only have one line on your account, you'll get a great price with the multi-month plans.

When it comes to other multi-month prepaid plans, Cricket Wireless still offers competitive pricing. Here are a few of our other favorite multi-month deals on unlimited plans:

For more options, be sure to check out all of our top picks for prepaid phone plans as well as our top picks for the best unlimited phone plans. You can also use our new Phone Plan Finder to enter your needs and directly compare plans and pricing that will work for you.

Final Thoughts

Cricket Wireless' new multi-month plans could be an excellent way to save on an unlimited phone plan. I always recommend trying out a service provider before committing to a multi-month plan; however, Cricket Wireless' 3-month plan for $75 is only available to new customers.

Instead, you can opt for a cheaper monthly phone plan at first (for example, Cricket Wireless offers a 5GB plan for $30/month for one line) to make sure the service will work for you. If it does, you can upgrade to a 3-month unlimited plan for $120 ($40/month) or a 12-month plan for $300 ($25/month) to save on more data.

Alternatively, if you have an Android or iOS phone, you may be eligible to try Cricket Wireless free for 14 days. I recommend signing up for the free trial if you can to test the service in your area.

If you are thinking about switching to Cricket Wireless, check your phone's compatibility online and enter your address on Cricket Wireless' coverage map.

Be sure to check out our full Cricket Wireless review before you purchase a plan. If you decide to try out a new plan, also check out our step-by-step guide to switching cell phone service providers.

Will you be switching to one of Cricket Wireless' new multi-month unlimited plans? Let us know in our Clark.com Community!

