11.14.23 Natural Gas & Winter Heating Bills / Auto Insurance Claim Rip-Offs

It's getting cold out in many parts of the country. Clark has some good news on the home heating front. Also today – many insurance companies are purposely giving lowball offers for collision repairs. Clark has his own experience with this kind of dirty dealing. Know how to protect your wallet in the aftermath of an accident.
- Winter Heating Costs: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Auto Insurance Claim Rip-Offs: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show:
- Here's a Bill That Might Be Lower Than Last Year's – The WSJ
- 10 Ways To Lower Your Heating Bill
- How To Save Money on Utilities
- The #1 Bill You Should Get by Mail
- New lending rule aims to boost first-time homebuying with potential rental income
- Insurance companies have discovered devious new ways to rip you off
- Popular Budgeting App Mint Is Shutting Down
- Best Budgeting Apps in 2023: Our Top 6
- Your voice matters: T-Mobile backtracks on price migrations during Q3 earnings
- Techdirt: T-Mobile Backs Off Price Hike They Pretended Wasn't A Price Hike
Thank you for listening today, Clarkies! If you want to be part of our "Clarkie" segment, call 404-981-2071 to leave a comment or story. We may play it during a future episode!
