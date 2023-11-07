11.07.23 Couples’ Retirement Savings / Teen Driver Safety Measures

Are you unintentionally giving yourself a pay cut? 25% of American couples are. How couples can make sure they are balancing retirement savings. Also, good news around teen driving safety, and good advice for adult drivers.

  • Retirement Savings For Couples: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Teen Driver Safety: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show:

Clark.com resources

