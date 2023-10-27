10.27.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / What To Know About Credit Unions

Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Also in this episode – New reporting indicates that some credit unions are not behaving in the way that represents their members. Clark explains what you need to know about the superior choice for banking: credit unions.

  • Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2
  • Credit Unions: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

