10.24.23 The 2 Key Choices Of Super Savers / Recognizing Online Manipulation

Are you a Super Saver? Clark discusses the key choices you can make in your life that will truly empower you to have control over your financial future. There are 2 big decisions that most enable super savers to live on less than what they make. Also today – by design, many websites employ tricks to manipulate your buying, subscription and privacy choices. Recognizing these "dark patterns" can keep you above the fray of getting played.
- What Super Savers Know: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Seeing Dark Patterns Online: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- Here are the top sacrifices made by 'super savers'
- The Millionaire Next Door
- How To Open a Roth IRA
- What Is a Fiduciary Financial Advisor and Do I Need One?
- How to Buy a Used Car in 7 Steps
- Why You Might Want To Dump Your Delta Credit Card Now
- Dark patterns: how online companies strive to keep your money and data when you try to leave — The Conversation
- 7 Things To Know About the Venmo Credit Card
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
