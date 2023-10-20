10.20.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / DON’T Buy Now Pay Later

Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Also today, Clark talks about why Buy Now Pay Later, aka Pay in 4 services, have become a disaster for so many, especially Gen Zers.

  • Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2
  • Pay In 4 Is A Trap: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

