10.13.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / Beneficiaries Vs Wills & Trusts

Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Also today, many a tale of woe proves the point: It's important to have beneficiaries up to date and to understand which takes precedence – a beneficiary designation or a will and trust.

  • Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2
  • Update Your Beneficiaries: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

