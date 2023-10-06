10.06.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / Home Energy Savings

Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Also in this episode, as a prolific energy producer, US prices tend to be lower than elsewhere in the world. Yet, here comes that high power bill. The good news is, there are several improvements you can make to reduce the amount of energy needed for heating & cooling.
- Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2
- Lower Heating Bills: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
