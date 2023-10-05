10.05.23 Free Credit Reports – The Right Way / Eyes Wide Open On HOAs

It's now easier than ever to monitor your credit reports for free, but there are a few pitfalls to be aware of. Also in this episode – Living in an HOA community is a choice about 1/4th of homeowners have made. Homeowners associations can be great, but can also pose problems. Believe it or not, you can lose your home to one if you're not careful.
- Free Credit Reports: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Homeowners Associations: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- Credit Bureaus Announce Big Changes for Credit Reports
- How To Monitor Your Credit / Dispute an Error on Your Credit Report and Win
- 4 Ways To Get Your Free Credit Score
- Credit Karma Review: Free Credit Score and More at Your Fingertips
- The Jello Exercise – YouTube
- Looking to Lower Your Funeral or Cremation Costs? Join a Non-Profit Memorial Society
- How Do I Make Sure My Financial Affairs Are in Order Before I Die or Become Disabled?
- When the Homeowners Association Comes for Your Home
- Why You Need To Re-Shop Your Car Insurance Right Now
- What Is a Thrift Savings Plan?
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
