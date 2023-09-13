10 Best New Products at Costco in September

It is no secret that money expert Clark Howard loves all things Costco. It is easy to see why with staples like their Tire Center and Optical Department as well as a constant array of new inventory.

As a superfan of Costco myself, I love walking through the store and discovering fresh, new products. Sometimes, these products are from top-name brands. Sometimes, they are from small, local companies. Regardless, it is all part of the fun. Especially when the product is food-related, and you can try free samples!

New Products at Costco This Month

Each month, I will take a look at the newest Costco products. While the majority will be under $100, if I find a particularly good deal, I will let you know about it.

Remember: Costco products are not guaranteed to be there from month to month, so if you discover a new product that you can’t live without, be sure to snag it.

Cuisinart Variable Speed Immersion Blender with Food Processor

Why I chose this:

While there are not many reviews at Costco (yet!), I based this pick on the glowing reviews from other sites, along with the price. Best Buy sells a similar immersion blender from the same brand for $20 more.

Not only can you perform normal blender tasks like chopping, slicing, and mixing, but you can also whisk, mix, and puree with ease. Just think of those fall soups!

Mikasa Nellie 40-piece Dinnerware Set

Why I chose this:

While perusing the store and comparing it with the Costco app, I stumbled upon this Mikasa 40-piece dinnerware set. My mind immediately turned to the upcoming holidays and replacing dishes that may have shattered over the past year. At this price point, you can not only do some replacing but invite more family and friends over for those holiday dinners.

Stölzle Lausitz All Purpose 21.7oz Wine Glass – Set of 8

Why I chose this:

As I turned the corner in the store after looking at the dinnerware above, I saw this gorgeous set of 8 wine glasses! Coming in at 21.7oz each, this picture does not do them justice. My store had one on display — and it was stunning. Fantastic quality and had a touch of elegance about it. It is European crystal and is also dishwasher safe!

Life Comfort Reversible Sherpa Fleece Blanket

Why I chose this:

While I was in the store, I noticed a display of sherpa blankets. But I know what you are thinking… why do I need another blanket? Let me tell you: The word buttery came to mind. This would also make a great gift this holiday season. While they only had the full-size blanket in my Costco, I noticed they sell them in kids' varieties online.

Skippy Peanut Butter & Chocolate Fudge Wafer Bar, 1.3 oz, 22-Count

Why I chose this:

I saw these online and they piqued my interest. Who can resist peanut butter and chocolate fudge? Not me. Unfortunately, my store did not have them in stock. I decided to order them online at Costco and it even gave me the option to take advantage of same-day delivery via Instacart. The price is spot on, coming in at $0.64 per bar. Walmart has these via a third party, coming in at about $1.00 per bar.

Nutty & Fruity Spicy Chili Tamarind Bites, 24 oz

Why I chose this:

Costco loves showcasing products from brand-new companies and also from companies that are regionally based. For example, The Nutty and Fruity company based on the West Coast is selling its Tamarind bites at Costco. You can score a 24oz bag for only $11.99. Made with real fruit and is a little sweet and a little spicy all in one.

Columbia Men’s Down Jacket

Why I chose this:

When I saw a table with Columbia jackets on it, I knew these would move quickly. I jumped on the opportunity to replace mine that I purchased about ten years ago from another retailer for over $100. These were a bargain for $69.99 and available in three colors: black, blue, and gray. They are waterproof and super lightweight.

Kirkland Signature Ultra Fresh HE In-Wash Scent Booster Beads, Soothing Lavender & Vanilla, 37.5

Why I chose this:

I have never used laundry beads. I was curious and intrigued by the vanilla lavender scent that I could smell through the bottle. Typically, laundry beads are costly, but the Kirkland bottle was rather large and a good bargain. I did some comparison shopping while in the store, and other brands were about .85 cents per ounce. The Kirkland brand was just 0.33 cents per ounce. I will report back after trying them.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro Portable Power Station 1000W Running/2000W Peak

Why I chose this:

I was very interested in checking this out at Costco, but unfortunately, my location did not have them in stock. They seem perfect for charging devices in an emergency and are even portable enough to carry with you while camping. I have been eyeing these power stations for the last several years, but apprehensive to purchase one due to the extreme cost. This unit usually sells for over $1,000. But right now Costco sells it for $849.99. I think that I will do a little digging and see if another Costco in my area sells them.

Argentia Ridge Chateau Private Selection Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Making Kit

Why I chose this:

This would make a great gift to any wine lover or even to yourself as a fun project to work on. This kit makes (60) 750ml bottles of wine and comes with everything you need to make it. Costco sells several wine kit varieties online for your consideration.

Final Thoughts

This is just the tip of the iceberg for the month of September. As of today September 11, 2023 there are more than 250 new items available at Costco.com.

