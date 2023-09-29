09.29.23 Clark Answers His Critics on Clark Stinks / Medicare Advantage Plan Warning

Friday – Clark Stinks day! Christa shares Clark Stinks posts with Clark. Submit yours at Clark.com/ClarkStinks. Something else stinks – Medicare advantage plans! Clark explains the Medicare advantage plan trap in existence in most states.
- Clark Stinks: Segments 1 & 2
- Medicare Dis-Advantage Plans: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Clark.com resources
