One of the best decisions you can make is to start saving for retirement early. Clark discusses the psychology behind saving. Also, pharmacy errors have become all too common and can cause great harm. Clark has an important tip to help make sure you're getting the correct medication.
- Get Psyched For Saving: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Pharmacy Errors: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- WSJ.com: The Secret to Saving for Retirement: Start Before You're 20
- How Our Brains Affect Our Savings Habits — and What Experts Say to Do About It
- If you start early and save this much a month you could have a decent retirement
- Bloomberg Industry Group: Benefits & Executive Compensation News: Retirement
- Savings Shortfall in US Will Cost $1.3 Trillion
- Cheapest Way to Rent a Car: Expert Tips
- Turo: 5 Things To Know About the Cheap Car Rental Service
- Pharmacies fight to keep errors secret
- How To Find and Choose a Financial Advisor
- What Is an Annuity, and Why Does Clark Think They Stink?
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The post 09.27.23 Savings Habits That WILL Make You Rich / Pharmacy Errors appeared first on Clark Howard.