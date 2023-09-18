09.18.23 A Reset On Auto Insurance / Longevity Insurance

The auto insurance industry is in a world of hurt and aggressively raising rates. Clark explains the factors involved and what you can do to help keep your costs down. Also today, life expectancy is a roll of the dice but generally, people are living longer. There's a little known and very smart way to avoid outliving your money – longevity insurance.

Auto Insurance Bill Shock: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

Longevity Insurance: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

