The auto insurance industry is in a world of hurt and aggressively raising rates. Clark explains the factors involved and what you can do to help keep your costs down. Also today, life expectancy is a roll of the dice but generally, people are living longer. There's a little known and very smart way to avoid outliving your money – longevity insurance.
- Auto Insurance Bill Shock: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Longevity Insurance: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- Clark Howard: Habitat for Humanity – Clark Howard
- Car Insurance Archives – Clark Howard
- What Is Umbrella Insurance and Do You Need It?
- Best Travel Credit Cards: Top Rewards Picks for 2023
- Marketwatch – Can you answer this crucial retirement-planning question? Most people can't.
- Want to live to 100? "Blue Zones" expert shares longevity lessons in new Netflix series
- Clark.com: Longevity Insurance: What Is It and Do You Need It?
- How To Open a Roth IRA
- Clark.com – Best High-Yield Online Savings Accounts
- Target Date Funds: Clark's Favorite Retirement Investment
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The post 09.18.23 A Reset On Auto Insurance / Longevity Insurance appeared first on Clark Howard.