09.12.23 Open Enrollment & The New HSA / WARNING: The Many Faces of Private Placement Investing

As the enrollment period for health insurance approaches, an underused option offers new opportunity involving the best savings plan offered in America. Clark explains. Also, another entity promising big returns in real estate made off with investor money. Clark amplifies his warning against private placement investing – which comes in many forms, including this crowd funding real estate company gone bust.

  • Is An HSA Right For You? Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Beware Private Placement Investing: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

