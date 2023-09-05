09.05.23 Car Theft Tech Wars & Your Defense / A Venmo Privacy Warning

Car thieves are going high-tech to get around anti-theft technology. Clark explains 2 simple ways to protect your vehicle, including inexpensive, widely available car key RFID signal blockers.  Also today, an important privacy warning for Venmo users and a key NEVER NEVER NOT EVER rule for using pay apps.

