08.30.23 Air Travel: Savings & Strategy / Dash Cameras

Even as summer winds down, people are still looking for great airfare deals. There's a new resource from Going that may help. Plus, the story of one Mom's mission to find her daughter's lost luggage speaks to a travel NEVER NEVER rule Clark has long held. Also today – Auto insurance rates are going way up due to various market pressures. Clark discusses why dash cams are essential, and what you can expect to pay for one.

  • Air Travel: Savings & Strategy: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Dash Cams: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

This article was originally published on Clark.com

The post 08.30.23 Air Travel: Savings & Strategy / Dash Cameras appeared first on Clark Howard.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Win $1,000 With KRMG Potter’s Payroll Payout

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000 to help pay your bills. The KRMG Potter’s Payroll Payout with Dale & Lee’s Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing starts Monday, August 28th and goes through Friday, October 13th.* That’s SEVEN WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!