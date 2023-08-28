08.28.23 Fight The SCAMdemic / Are You On Track For Retirement?

Rampant scams are now a global scourge, many now employing a tactic known as "pig butchering". Clark shares a real life example and what you need to know.  Also in this episode -Shocking new data reveals that most Americans are not on track for retirement. Our aspirations for early retirement  don't match up to how much is being saved for the future. Know how you can get on track for a more secure retirement.

  • "Pig Butchering" Scams Increasing: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Retirement Shortfalls: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

