Word to seniors – A new trend is serving the lifelong learning ethos which may make sense for you and greatly enhance retirement. Also, the increased challenges of homebuying have led to the resurgence of renting to own a home. Clark discusses the opportunity and hazard of these contracts.
- Retirees Return To College: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Rent-To-Own Home Contracts: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- Why Retirees Are Going Back to College
- Flexcar: Your flexible alternative to car ownership
- T-Mobile: Credit Card Payments Will Soon Lose AutoPay Discounts
- Authorized User vs. Joint Account Holder
- Best Secured Credit Cards for 2023: Top Picks for Building or Repairing Credit
- Divvy Wants to Make Rent-to-Own Deals Easy. Many Customers Find Them Hard.
- How Do I Remove Myself as an Authorized User on a Credit Card?
- Rich Dad – The Power of the Corporation
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The post 08.24.23 Back To School For Seniors / Renting To Own A Home appeared first on Clark Howard.