08.22.23 Organize Retirement Accounts / Travel Booking Warnings

Make sure you have all of your financial accounts organized. Today people change jobs frequently, often leading to a confusing menagerie of retirement accounts. Streamlining investments helps you manage a sustainable retirement, and helps prevent losing track of savings. Also today, travel warnings about booking tours and cruises. Those industries have had a lot of instability. Clark offers some tricks of the trade for smart booking including the best way to pay, and a NEVER NEVER rule about trip insurance

  • Organizing Retirement Accounts: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Travel Warnings: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

