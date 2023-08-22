Make sure you have all of your financial accounts organized. Today people change jobs frequently, often leading to a confusing menagerie of retirement accounts. Streamlining investments helps you manage a sustainable retirement, and helps prevent losing track of savings. Also today, travel warnings about booking tours and cruises. Those industries have had a lot of instability. Clark offers some tricks of the trade for smart booking including the best way to pay, and a NEVER NEVER rule about trip insurance
- Organizing Retirement Accounts: Segment 1
- Ask Clark: Segment 2
- Travel Warnings: Segment 3
- Ask Clark: Segment 4
Mentioned on the show
- Three Strategies to Organize Your Retirement Accounts
- 401(k) Rollover: What You Need To Know & Options
- What Are Index Funds? / What Is an ETF?
- Dollar Cost Averaging Makes You a Fortune Over Time
- 6 Things to Know Before You Sign Up for Tracfone Wireless
- Best Cell Phone Plans in 2023: The Cheapest Plan for Every Need
- NYTimes: Help! I Signed Up for a $4,800 Bird-Watching Trip but the Company Shut Down.
- Gainesville couple out thousands of dollars after Vantage Travel suddenly goes out of business
- Vantage lays off employees weeks after announcing it was up for sale
- How To Choose a Tour Company
- Travel Insurance? What You Need To Know Before You Buy
- Cancel for Any Reason Trip Insurance: Should You Buy It?
- Evaluate Life Insurance – Consumer Federation of America
- Paying for Long-Term Care: How It's Changing
- How Do You Prepare for the Likelihood of Long-Term Care Costs?
Clark.com resources
- Episode transcripts
- Community.Clark.com
- Clark.com daily money newsletter
- Consumer Action Center Free Helpline: 636-492-5275
Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The post 08.22.23 Organize Retirement Accounts / Travel Booking Warnings appeared first on Clark Howard.