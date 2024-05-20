Cigar smoking cop lights up during arrest in St. Louis

A police officer in St. Louis is under investigation after he was seen on video lighting a cigar while arresting a suspect outside a bar.

The officer is seen on the video pinning a man to the ground while casually lighting up.

Other members of law enforcement who were present during the arrest only serve to enable the cop, with one offering up the lighter, according to Daily Mail.

The suspect who is still pinned to the ground makes little effort to free himself while the officer indulges in a few puffs of his cigar.

This happened a couple weeks ago.

Moments before the video started rolling, bar staff had requested that the suspect be removed from the venue.

The man was ultimately arrested for trespassing on private property and resisting arrest although charges are still pending in the case.

An internal investigation is underway into the officer’s conduct.



