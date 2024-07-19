News

Cardmember spending drives American Express second-quarter profits soaring 39%

By KEN SWEET

Earns American Express FILE - An American Express card is shown on Jan.18, 2024, in Atlanta. American Express reports earnings on Friday, July 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File) (Mike Stewart/AP)

By KEN SWEET

NEW YORK — (AP) — American Express said Friday second-quarter profits jumped 39% as the credit card company benefitted again from a broad increase in cardmember spending as well as more of its customers carrying a balance.

Profit reached $3.02 billion, compared to $2.17 billion in the same period a year ago. On a per-share basis, AmEx earned a profit of $4.15. Excluding one-time gains, AmEx earned $3.49 per share, handedly beating analyst’s forecasts of $3.24 per share, according to FactSet.

AmEx once again benefitted from its cardmembers — who tend to be wealthier and less exposed to economic fluctuations — continuing to spend on their cards, despite the economic uncertain and the effects of inflation.

Amex customers spent $440.6 billion on their cards last quarter, up 3% from the year before. Merchants pay a fee for each time they accept an AmEx card. That fee ranges depending on industry and merchant size but is typically 2% to 4%.

Further, AmEx customers are keeping a balance on their cards for longer and for higher amounts as well. The company reported $130.8 billion in cardmember loans, up 14% from the year before.

That helped AmEx earn record interest income of $5.79 billion in the quarter, up 21% from the year before. The company had to set aside a modestly larger amount to cover potentially bad loans this quarter.

“We continued to drive momentum across the business, including stable growth in billings at 6%, strong new card acquisitions of 3.3 million, double-digit growth in card fee revenues for the 24th consecutive quarter, and excellent credit performance,” said Steve Squeri, the company's chairman and CEO, in a statement.

AmEx also raised its full-year profit forecast to a range of $13.30 to $13.80 per share, up from $12.65 to $13.15 per share that it previously had forecasted. The company had $440.6 billion in transactions charged on its network last quarter, up 3% from a year earlier.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!