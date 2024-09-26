What to know about the hoax 'Goodbye Meta AI' posts going viral on Instagram

NEW YORK — If you've opened Instagram over the last few days, you've likely seen a post that begins with the words "Goodbye Meta AI."

The post, most often shared on Instagram stories, features black-and-white text warning of "legal consequences" and the use of artificial intelligence by Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Threads and Facebook.

"If you do not post at least once it will be assumed you are okay with them using your information and photos," the text reads, in part. "I do not give Meta or anyone else permission to use any of my personal data, profile information or photos."

Since early September, the message has been shared widely, even though it is a hoax.

More recently, when the message is shared on Instagram stories, it is blocked out by a warning that the message contains "false information."

The warning directs users to a fact-check on the website LeadStories.com.

"Does posting a statement ensure that users of Meta services will not have their data used in Meta's artificial intelligence training? No, that's not true: Posting the viral statement, or any other statement, doesn't mean that Meta will not use that data for AI training, but users in Europe can object via a form in their account settings," the fact-check reads. "The statement is an example of "copypasta," text containing information that's often not true but which is repeatedly copied and pasted online."

Meta describes generative AI as, "a type of artificial intelligence that can create new content when a person or business gives it instructions or asks it a question."

When Meta announced its new generative AI features last year, the company detailed how and why it uses data for AI purposes.

According to the company, it pulls data for AI from users' public posts, their interactions with AI features and publicly-available information from places like databases and search engines.

"We use public posts and comments on Facebook and Instagram to train generative AI models for these features and for the open-source community," reads Meta's public privacy policy. "We don't use posts or comments with an audience other than Public for these purposes."

The company does not appear to pull information from data for generative AI from user accounts that are set to private.

Meta did not reply to ABC News' request for comment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.