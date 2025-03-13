Business

US stocks down slightly amid trade war and looming government shutdown

By Zunaira Zaki, ABC News
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City.
By Zunaira Zaki, ABC News

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks dropped slightly lower early Thursday, after a reprieve for the S&P and Nasdaq a day earlier amid President Donald Trump's trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 150 points in early trading, or 0.4%, while the S&P 500 ticked down 0.25%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 0.35%.

Trading opened minutes after Trump threatened a 200% tariff on champagne and other alcohol products from the European Union, escalating a global trade war that has roiled markets.

A continued back-and-forth over international tariffs is hanging over the U.S. economy, along with a looming government shutdown with a deadline on Friday.

Federal officials said Wednesday that consumer prices climbed 2.8% in February over the same year-earlier month, meaning inflation cooled more than economists expected.

After initially modest gains, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed on Wednesday down about 0.2%, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 1.2%.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!