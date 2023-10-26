UAW reaches tentative deal with Ford

NEW YORK — Ford Motor and United Auto Workers union (UAW) have reached a tentative agreement that would end the strike at Ford, both parties confirmed Wednesday night.

"Record profits mean record contracts. We have a tentative agreement at Ford," the UAW wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Ford also issued a statement saying the company was "pleased to have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract with the UAW covering" operations in the U.S.

"Ford is proud to assemble the most vehicles in America and employ the most hourly autoworkers. We are focused on restarting Kentucky Truck Plant, Michigan Assembly Plant and Chicago Assembly Plant, calling 20,000 Ford employees back to work and shipping our full lineup to our customers again. The agreement is subject to ratification by Ford’s UAW-represented employees. Consistent with the ratification process, the UAW will share details with its membership," Ford's statement concluded.

This deal would still need to be ratified by a majority of Ford’s 57,000 UAW members.

On Sept. 15, UAW members launched their strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis after they failed to reach a new contract agreement for plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri.

The union, which represents nearly 150,000 workers, demanded a 40% pay increase combined over the four-year duration of a new contract, as well as a 32-hour workweek at 40-hour pay.

Over the last few weeks, workers from other plants also began strikes, with nearly 45,000 UAW members walking off the job.

