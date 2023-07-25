Trader Joe's recalls cookies that may contain rocks

NEW YORK — Trader Joe's shoppers should check their pantries for two kinds of the company's cookie products that were recently recalled because they "may contain rocks."

The retailer announced in a press release on July 21 that it had been notified about the possible contamination by a supplier. The two kinds of cookie products impacted by the recall include Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.

The Almond Windmill Cookies bear the SKU# 98744 and SELL BY dates of 10/19/23 through 10/21/23. The Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies bear the SKU# 82752, with SELL BY dates of 10/17/23 through 10/21/23.

It is not known if there have been any reports of injury or illness at this time.

Trader Joe's added that the "potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed."

"If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them," the statement read. "We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund."

Customers with further questions can contact Trader Joe's customer relations by phone or email.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," the retailer stated.

Trader Joe's did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.