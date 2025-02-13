Tesla shares have plunged while Musk takes on Washington. Is that the reason?

NEW YORK — While Elon Musk has vaulted into a powerful role overhauling government agencies and upending Washington, the world's richest person has suffered a $106 billion drop in wealth due to steep decline in shares of his Tesla electric car company.

Tesla's stock price has plummeted 30% from its all-time high in December, including a 21% selloff since Inauguration Day. The losses have sent Musk's net worth tumbling from a peak of $486 billion on Dec. 17 to its current level of about $380 billion, according to Bloomberg.

The stock woes have divided current and former Tesla shareholders. Critics of Musk fault his new role and polarizing reputation, blaming recent reports showing lackluster sales in some regions on his foray into politics. They say Musk must step away from the Trump administration for the company to thrive.

Supporters, on the other hand, say Musk's role in the White House has little to do with the selloff, noting that Tesla shares remain higher than where they stood on Election Day. Instead, some say, the company is suffering growing pains as it weathers stiff competition in electric vehicles and pursues new ventures like self-driving taxis.

"I don't have a problem if Elon wants to save a bunch of money for America. I say, 'Where's the good part in this for Tesla?'" Ross Gerber, a prominent Tesla investor, told ABC News, referring to cost-cutting efforts undertaken by Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

Tesla representatives did not respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Despite disagreement over the effect of Musk's government role, both current and former Tesla shareholders who spoke to ABC News broadly acknowledged the company's recent business hiccups.

Tesla sold fewer cars in 2024 than it did the year prior, marking the company's first year-over-year sales decline in more than a decade, earnings released in January showed.

As rivals have challenged Tesla's dominance over the electric vehicle market, the company has promised a future revenue stream from autonomous taxis, also known as robotaxis.

Musk announced in late January that the company would roll out its robotaxi test program in Austin, Texas, in June. But within days, China-based competitor BYD unveiled advances in self-driving technology, which the company said was set to be included in models costing as little as $9,600.

Gary Black, managing partner of The Future Fund, which manages $100 million in assets, including Tesla shares, said the recent selloff of Tesla is primarily the result of investor jitters about whether the company can dominate self-driving technology the way it did electric vehicles.

"Over time, you will see Teslas and other cars self-drive. But Tesla is not going to be the only one," Black told ABC News' Elizabeth Schulze.

The stock also faced downward pressure this week when a Musk-led group of investors offered to buy OpenAI for $97.4 billion, making possible a scenario in which Musk would sell some of his Tesla shares to finance the deal, Black said.

Black said that, in his opinion, the downturn has nothing to do with Musk's government role.

"It's always good to know the president of the United States -- to be able to pick up your phone and say, you know, 'I need this favor, that favor,'" Black said.

A jump in Tesla shares after Trump's victory suggests many investors viewed the relationship that way. The stock price soared about 85% over a six-week period following Election Day.

But some investors lay the blame for the downturn squarely at Musk's feet.

Nell Minow, Vice Chair of ValueEdge Advisors and a longtime critic of Musk, said Musk has been "absent" from the company.

"I think that he is a huge drag on the stock right now," Minow told Schulze. "No question, he's a problem."

"Elon Musk is to the Tesla brand what the Green Giant is to corn," Minow said. "He has made himself the brand and that is always very risky."

Minow, who said she donated nearly all of her Tesla shares to charity last year, also criticized the Tesla board for what she said was a failure to hold Musk to account, or update shareholders and the public about a leadership plan while Musk runs DOGE.

"We don't know what the board is thinking. They have not spoken out in any way," Minow said. "They have not made a filing with the SEC about what the impact of this side hustle is, and the employees and the shareholders need some kind of certainty."

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander echoed concerns about the board's ability to rein in Musk. Lander, who oversees $1.25 billion in Tesla stock through the city's five pension systems, said the lack of oversight was a "long-standing problem."

"Independent governance is designed to provide a voice for shareholders at the table," Lander, who is running for New York City mayor and has publicly sparred with Musk, said in a statement to ABC News. "When companies are controlled by a set of directors with either family or aligned interests, they lose this."

For his part, Musk has looked to hype up Tesla's prospects, saying on an earnings call last month that he believes there is an opportunity for it to be "the most valuable company in the world."

During the call, AllianceBernstein Research analyst Daniel Roska questioned Musk on how Tesla plans to meet its ambitious projections given its high valuation.

Musk emphasized Tesla's focus on real-world AI, claiming the company is making significant strides.

"We're working on perfecting real-world AI and making rapid progress week over week, if not month over month," Musk said. "I go where the problem is, essentially ... I focus where the challenges are the greatest."

Some Tesla shareholders remain bullish on the company despite its short-term drop. Angel investor Larry Goldberg, known as "Tesla Larry," posted on X that he supports Musk's political efforts, even if they impact the company's stock price.

"If the Trump administration (and DOGE) does not fix the deficit, my Tesla shares -- and everyone's US stocks and bonds will be worthless," Goldberg wrote.

Musk reposted Goldberg's comment, adding, "Exactly."

ABC News' Will Steakin contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.