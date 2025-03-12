Stock market teeters amid trade war, recession fears

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks teetered in early trading on Wednesday, posting shaky performance amid an escalating global trade war and concerns about a possible recession.

After some initial modest gains, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 330 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.25%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked up 0.25%.

Trading opened minutes after a fresh inflation report showed price increases had eased more than expected in February, the first full month under President Donald Trump.

Tit-for-tat tariffs continued to rattle global trade early Wednesday, however.

Trump's 25% tariffs on all imported steel and aluminum products went into effect overnight. In response, Canada and the European Union slapped retaliatory duties on U.S. goods.

Tesla, the electric carmaker run by Elon Musk, soared about 6% in early trading on Wednesday. The gains came a day after Trump touted the company alongside Musk in an event at the White House.

Some economists say that while the U.S. tariffs could boost the local steel industry in the United States, they could also lead to higher prices for industries that purchase steel. Those higher prices may eventually reach consumers.

The U.S. relies heavily on imported aluminum and those costs are expected go up as well.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

