Southwest Airlines revamps free baggage policy amid customer and loyalty shifts

DALLAS — A shift is on the horizon at Southwest Airlines. The carrier known for its customer-friendly policies and affordable airfare announced changes to its baggage and fare structure in an effort to cater to a broader range of travelers.

While the low-cost airline has long stood out for offering two free checked bags for all passengers, starting May 28, some customers will see charges for checked baggage.

Southwest Airlines changes free checked bags policy

The most notable change from the Dallas-based carrier that was announced Tuesday impacts those not holding certain status levels with Southwest’s Rapid Rewards program.

Southwest Airlines will continue to offer two free checked bags to Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred Members as well as its Business Select travelers.

A-List Members and other select customers will still receive one free checked bag, the airline said. However, those without qualifying status will now face a charge for their first and second checked bags, subject to weight and size limitations.

"We have tremendous opportunity to meet current and future customer needs, attract new customer segments we don’t compete for today, and return to the levels of profitability that both we and our shareholders expect," President and CEO Bob Jordan said.

Why Southwest is changing baggage fees?

For passengers traveling on lower-priced fares, such as Wanna Get Away or Wanna Get Away Plus, the changes outlined reflect a move toward more targeted options for a range of travelers from budget conscious to frequent flyers, which the airline hinted at in December.

Southwest Rapid Rewards program points changes, assigned seats and more

In addition to the new baggage fees, Southwest’s Rapid Rewards program will also have some changes for earning points.

Customers who fly Business Select will earn more points, while those on lower-tier options -- like Wanna Get Away fares -- will earn fewer.

The airline is also introducing a new Basic fare category for the lowest-priced tickets starting May 28 ahead of rolling out assigned seating and extra legroom options.

"We’re evolving our business to create more choice for our current and future customers," Jordan said.

Southwest is working to expand its reach with flights now available to book through Expedia, and an industry-standard partnership with Icelandair.

Flight credits issued for tickets purchased on or after May 28 will expire one year or earlier from the date of ticketing, depending on the fare type purchased.

