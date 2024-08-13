Pumpkin spice latte season returns: Where to get the coveted fall flavors early

NEW YORK — Although the first day of fall is still over a month away on the calendar, food and beverage brands are betting big on their seasonal bestsellers early, rolling out the return of pumpkin spice lattes.

For fans of the sweet and spicy aromas of ginger, clove, cinnamon and nutmeg, the wait for autumnal flavors returning to menus is almost over.

Pumpkin spice latte season returns at Krispy Kreme

The doughnut chain announced Monday that its seasonal Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Latte will be returning to shops for a limited time starting Aug. 12.

The pastry will be available for individual purchase or in a specialty dozen, while Krispy Kreme's classic Pumpkin Spice Latte comes hot, iced or frozen, and gets topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice seasoning.

Pumpkin spice pancakes and more at IHOP

The breakfast restaurant chain known for its pancakes is adding the autumn flavor on menus nationwide starting Sept. 1.

IHOP is making Maple Pumpkin Cheesecake pancakes the flavor of the month. Each stack of four will be topped with maple glaze, cheesecake mousse and whipped topping.

The restaurant is also bringing back its popular Pumpkin Spice Pancakes. IHOP said it has sold nearly one million Pumpkin Spice Pancakes per year since 2008.

The Pumpkin Spice Pancakes will be available in short and full-stack form and are made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices and finished with creamy whipped topping.

Finally, fans of the seasonal pumpkin flavor can enjoy a Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam Cold Brew to sip as well. The beverage is made with 100% Arabica Iced Cold Brew that's sweetened with vanilla and topped with pumpkin spice creamy cold foam.

