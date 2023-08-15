New Summer Remix Menu at Starbucks has three unique drink customizations

NEW YORK — Starbucks is adding a new spin to three of its drinks for the final weeks of summer.

Creating unique customizations has long been popular with Starbucks fans, especially on social media, but starting Monday, an official Summer Remix Menu will be available in person, online and in-app with three twists on fan-favorite cold drinks.

Check out all three new options below with custom ordering tips from the Seattle-based coffee chain:

Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with Caramel Syrup in a Caramel Lined Cup

For anyone ordering this customization in the app or online, Starbucks said to "select your favorite drink, click 'customize' and click 'add line the cup'" to get even more caramel for this drink.

Iced Chai Latte with Matcha Cream Cold Foam

This mashup takes a classic Iced Chai Latte and tops it with Matcha Cream Cold Foam for the best of both tea worlds.

"To add cold foam to a beverage, in the Starbucks app, select your favorite drink, click 'customize' and click 'add cold foam' under the toppings category," the brand instructed.

Starbucks Iced Black Tea Lemonade

To make this refreshing drink even cooler, Starbucks suggests ordering the Arnold Palmer-style beverage blended with ice.

In the app, select the drink and click "customize," then choose "add blended" under the preparation method.

