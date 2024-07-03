More than 4,000 pounds of liquid eggs recalled from nine states

NEW YORK — More than 4,600 pounds of liquid egg products have been pulled from shelves due to "misbranding and undeclared allergens."

Michael Foods Inc. has issued a recall on approximately 4,620 pounds of liquid egg products that contained milk, which is a known allergen but was not declared on the product label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday.

Details about liquid egg recall

"The problem was discovered during a routine carton inventory evaluation. The establishment notified FSIS when it discovered that a limited amount of Whole Egg with Citric Acid cartons was unaccounted for, and there was a corresponding excess of Breakfast Blend Scrambled Egg carton in inventory," the FSIS stated. "The unaccounted Whole Egg with Citric Acid cartons were inadvertently utilized during a single short Breakfast Blend Scrambled Egg production run. The Breakfast Blend formulation contains an allergen, a dairy ingredient (milk), which is not declared on the Whole Egg with Citric Acid label."

Recalled liquid egg product information

According to the FSIS, the recalled items were produced June 11, 2024. Impacted products include 32-ounce paperboard cartons containing the name "FAIR MEADOW Foundations WHOLE EGGS with CITRIC ACID" with a use by date of Sept. 16, 2024 ("16 SEP 24" on the carton), and the lot code 4162G.

"This product is packaged within a corrugated case labeled Scrambled Egg Blend with the same use by date and lot code," the agency stated.

The recalled liquid eggs also bear an establishment number "EST. G1455" inside the USDA mark of inspection, the FSIS said.

Where recalled liquid egg products were sold

According to the FSIS announcement, the recalled products were "shipped to restaurant consignees for institutional use in Alabama, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, and Utah."

What restaurants should do with recalled liquid eggs

The agency said it is "concerned that some product may be in institutional, restaurant refrigerators" and urged those establishments "not to serve these products."

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the recall announcement stated.

As of time of publication, the FSIS stated that there have been "no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products."

A representative for Michael Foods Inc. did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for additional comment.

"Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Kristina Larsen, Director Customer Service, Michael Foods Inc. at 952-258-4903 or kristina.larsen@michaelfoods.com," the FSIS said Sunday, adding that those with general food safety questions may "call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov."

