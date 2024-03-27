McDonald's to add three Krispy Kreme doughnuts to menus nationwide

NEW YORK — Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s are expanding their partnership to put three doughnut flavors on menus at the Golden Arches across the U.S.

Following a successful local test at 160 McDonald’s restaurants around Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky, the companies announced Tuesday that a phased market rollout will kick off later this year, with nationwide availability expected by the end of 2026.

The melt-in-your-mouth yeast doughnuts will be delivered fresh daily and available individually, or in boxes of six, starting at breakfast and lasting throughout the day, while supplies last.

Three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular doughnuts will be on the McDonald’s menu: the iconic Original Glazed Doughnut, the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut, and the Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut.

"Since the launch of breakfast nearly 50 years ago, we’ve continued to offer new menu items, flavors and experiences that have made McDonald’s an irreplaceable part of fans’ morning routines," McDonald's USA CMO Tariq Hassan said in a statement. He added that this partnership is also "a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day."

Krispy Kreme President and CEO Josh Charlesworth echoed the excitement, adding that this partnership allows expanded reach for doughnut lovers.

"The top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, ‘Please bring Krispy Kreme to my town.’ Partnering with McDonald’s on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme,” he said.

"Significantly, by making Kreme Krispy accessible to fans nationwide through this partnership, we expect to more than double our points of access by the end of 2026," Charlesworth continued. "The partnership accelerates the development of our existing Delivered Fresh Daily channel, creating operating leverage through distribution density and production utilization."

The companies plan to provide more details on the nationwide rollout in the coming months.

