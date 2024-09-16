Lamborghini's CEO opens up about EVs, touchscreens and Kamala Harris

NEW YORKI — Lamborghini has sold adrenaline-inducing speed and spaceship-like designs for decades, to much success.

The brand's executives are blunt, however, when it comes to their cramped cabins: "We're not very famous for the interior."

That's about to change. The Italian marque's latest sports car, the Temerario, was designed, it seems, with one type of customer in mind: lanky drivers.

"We increased the roominess in the car ... tall people can sit comfortably," Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann told ABC News.

The Temerario, a plug-in hybrid that debuted in August, lives up to previous models: 10,000-rpm redline; top speed of 210 mph; 907 horsepower produced from the all-new twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 powertrain; and an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Yet it's the added comfort that executives were eager to discuss.

Winkelmann said his team put a lot of emphasis and attention on storage space and headroom in the Temerario, partly to appease owners in the United States, the brand's No. 1 market. The Temerario is being billed as more of a "weekend car," with enough real estate to squeeze luggage behind the two front seats -- unheard for the brand.

The storied carmaker is in the process of electrifying its lineup. In addition to the Temerario, Lamborghini showed off the Urus SE in April. The company's first hybrid, the beastly 1,001 hp Reveulto (three electric motors assist the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine), has a nearly three-year wait list. The flagship supercar went on sale last year.

"This is the best lineup we have," Winkelmann said.

The Lamborghini exec spoke to ABC News about the company's electrification strategy, industry challenges and what could put the brakes on the company's upward sales trajectory.

The interview below has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Q: What's been the early reaction by customers and enthusiasts to the Temerario, Lamborghini's new hybrid sports car and successor to the Huracan?

A: It's been very positive. We will see in the next weeks, months what the order collection is like. And I will be surprised if it's negative.

Q: You made a point to underscore how comfortable this car is inside versus previous models as well as the added room for luggage. Is the company responding to customer feedback?

A: Everybody now wants everything. They want design, they want speed, they want a luggage compartment, they want space in the interior. We worked over the years on finding a way to create space without jeopardizing the design and the height of the car.

People are getting taller, especially in North America. We have a lot of tall, male customers. We worked on the performance of the car, the design and roominess, the handling. In a supercar, performance is more important than comfort. And design is more important than the luggage compartment. But now you have to try to get at least best in class in this type of segment so you work on everything.

Q: Could the Temerario have been built with a V10 engine?

A: We wanted to create something that sets apart the V12. The choice of the V8 ... was something unique in our world -- it's also a matter of C02 emissions. We all agreed this was the choice. There was no way to continue with the V10.

Q: What will you miss most about the Huracan?

A: I was part of the team when we started to develop the car. These are memories I will never forget. The "baby Lamborghini" was a very important car for us and we really exploited what was possible to do.

The variant I love the most is the Sterrato. I wanted to do the Sterrato almost 10 years ago. Then I was away for some years [from the company] and I came back at the end of 2020. And they still hadn't done the car. So I said, "We will do it." And I think we did the right choice because it's unique, and I really like it. It's a lifestyle car but it's also really fun to drive.

Q: Is there really a two-year wait for the Revuelto?

A: Even more. Two-and-a-half years at least in the U.S.

Q: You recently debuted the Urus SE, a hybrid SUV. What has reaction been like to this model?

A: We presented it in Beijing [in April]. The car is not on the road yet. The order bank is incredible and we're happy.

Q: The first six months of 2024 show record results in terms of deliveries, revenues and operating income. What are you expecting for the second half of the year?

A: Things are going the right way. We don't know who is going to be the next president of the U.S. ... but we think it can be another very good year for Lamborghini if it goes like the first six months.

Q: Do U.S. presidents impact Lamborghini sales?

A: So far no. Kamala Harris, though, is an unknown variable.

Q: Have the recent stock market gyrations and recession chatter impacted the company?

A: Nobody knows the future. We look at the order bank and residual values. We look at the showroom traffic, the hesitation of people who may cancel orders. We go down to each and every dealer to see how they're doing.

Q: The Revuelto is not your traditional plug-in hybrid -- the electric motor is really there to add horsepower and boost performance. Will we see a true hybrid from Lamborghini -- one that posts better fuel economy and record stats?

A: The mileage of the Temerario and Revuelto is, for sure, not the highest, but you have mileage in purely electric mode. The Urus has a much higher mileage of electric -- 60 kilometers, so around 40 miles.

Q: Everyone loved the Lanzador concept last year. Is that still coming in 2028? Or will it be sooner?

A: Not sooner.

Q: When will we see a fully electric Lamborghini, if ever?

A: We are planning for the end of this decade. We stick to our plans.

Q: Are you surprised that enthusiasts are clinging to their V12s and V10s?

A: No, because we forecasted this. We said it's far too early for supercars to go fully electric. But for the daily useable cars, in my opinion, this is a good opportunity.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle facing all automakers now?

A: I would say electrification is the biggest challenge globally. The other is the software development ... cars are more and more connected. These are the two major challenges for the industry. For other brands, challenges are the cost of developing [electric] cars and the pricing of these cars. Then it has to be a fair competition around the globe, which is sometimes not the case.

Q: I appreciate that there are still buttons in Lamborghinis. Will that change over time?

A: A touchscreen is nice, but we also want to have the haptic [feel] and click of the buttons. Voice control will increase in cars, but to me, buttons are more luxurious than a touchscreen. We believe in buttons.

