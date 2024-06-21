JetBlue will soon offer free carry-on bags for Blue Basic fares

NEW YORK — Many travelers are taking tips from TikTok packing carry-on bags as efficiently as possible to avoid checked baggage fees, and while some airlines still charge for smaller roll aboard suitcases depending on your fare class, JetBlue just announced plans to drop the fee entirely.

Starting September 6, all JetBlue customers, including Blue Basic fares, will receive one free carry-on bag in addition to one small personal item, the airline announced this week.

Previously, customers who purchased a Blue Basic fare and wanted to bring a carry-on bag would need to buy another fare option or purchase an Even More Space seat.

"Carry-on bags are an important part of travel to customers, and when presented with a choice between JetBlue’s award-winning service and another carrier’s basic offering, we want JetBlue to be the easy winner," JetBlue president Marty St. George said in a statement. "We’re always looking for ways to evolve our offering in response to customer preferences. This is a win-win as we improve the customer experience and keep JetBlue competitive in our industry."

This comes on the heels of major airlines, including Delta, United and American updating pricing structures on checked bags, during a time when airfare is expected to increase due to a combination of inflation, jet fuel costs and a backlog of new plane orders.

As more travelers look for ways to save at each leg of the journey, the decision from JetBlue ensures fare variety with reasonable accommodations at no additional cost for every type of customer.

"As flying becomes cheaper and more accessible for a spectrum of customers, a one-size-fits-all offering no longer works," St. George added. "Whether a customer prefers more included benefits, or they shop solely on price, our fare options coupled with our great onboard service, makes JetBlue the best choice. No matter what fare a customer prefers, we provide clear and transparent information on what that selection includes."

Blue Basic customers remain the final boarding group, and those fares are subject to a cancellation fee that does not apply to any other fares.

