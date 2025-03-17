Harvard says tuition will be free for families making $200K or less

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University on Monday announced that tuition will be free for students from families with annual incomes of $200,000 or less starting in the 2025-26 academic year.

"Putting Harvard within financial reach for more individuals widens the array of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that all of our students encounter, fostering their intellectual and personal growth," Harvard University President Alan M. Garber said in statement.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

