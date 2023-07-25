Free milkshakes, new picnic baskets from Shake Shack for summer

NEW YORK — Picnics are synonymous with summertime, and while it can be fun to curate the perfect combination of snacks and foods at home, Shake Shack is making it easier than ever with its new "Veg Out" kit, complete with the chain's newest plant-based menu items.

Shake Shack, Danny Meyer's modern-day roadside burger stand, first opened as a food cart in Madison Square Park in 2001. Now, the New York City-based eatery is celebrating its roots for summer and National Picnic Month with an all new menu experience that's specifically curated to be enjoyed outside.

Everything in the Shake Shack Picnic Basket

The "Veg Out" picnic kit comes with lunch for two, including the new Veggie Shack burger -- made from real, seasonal vegetables and grains -- two orders of crinkle cut fries, non-dairy chocolate frozen custard, two lemonades, bamboo cutlery and dishware, custom cloth napkins, a frisbee, playing cards and picnic accessories.

The premium basket is also filled with a blanket from Dock & Bay, two tubes of Supergoop! Play Sunscreen, a S'well Ice Cream Chiller to keep the frozen custard cold and a Bluetooth speaker -- all for just $60.

The kits are available starting Tuesday, July 25, and customers can reserve a kit online to pick up at select Shacks around the U.S on Saturday, July 29, or Sunday, July 30.

Click here for a full list of participating locations.

How to get a free Shake Shack milkshake

For any Shake Shack fans who aren't near a participating location, Shake Shack is offering a free classic shake with online or in-app orders of any Veggie Shack burger, using the code VEGGIETIME through July 30.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.