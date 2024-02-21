Dunkin' launches six new menu items for spring, here's a sneak peek

NEW YORK — Dunkin' is spicing up its spring menu with six new seasonal items rolling out nationwide on Wednesday, including an energy-boosting iced beverage innovation.

The coffee chain that recently made headlines for its Super Bowl commercial starring Ben Affleck and J. Lo announced the lineup of new products, plus a special promo for Leap Day.

New spring menu at Dunkin'

The first new addition is the SPARKD' energy by Dunkin', described by the brand as an iced drink "that provides a revitalizing burst of energy, made with vitamins, minerals and a kick of caffeine" available in two flavors, berry burst and peach sunshine.

The new churro signature latte, available iced or hot, combines smooth espresso with the sweet cinnamon sugar flavors of a churro, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

The second seasonal coffee offering is a cinnamon vanilla coffee, which blends Dunkin's original coffee and cream with notes of churro and vanilla flavors, which customers can order iced or hot.

Dunkin' is also introducing the churro donut, made to pair with the new churro signature latte. The deep-fried cake donut is rolled in cinnamon sugar for a sweet, crunchy exterior.

The coffee chain has also added two new food items: Breakfast empanada and banana chocolate chip bread.

The first, a hot and savory option, is made with scrambled eggs, sausage and cheddar cheese inside a flaky pastry crust.

The latter, hitting menus just in time for National Banana Bread Day on Friday, is Dunkin's take on the beloved baked good, loaded with chocolate chips and served prepackaged "to ensure a tender, moist crumb."

Dunkin' Rewards members can earn an additional 250 bonus points when they order the new items on Feb. 23.

On Feb. 29, in celebration of Leap Day, Dunkin' Rewards members can enjoy a $2 medium cinnamon vanilla coffee when they order in the Dunkin' mobile app. Plus, members will earn 4X points on all app orders on Leap Day.

Check the app and website for more offers tied to ordering the new products throughout spring.

