CosMc's is officially open: What to know about the McDonald's offshoot

NEW YORK — CosMc's, a new small-format beverage-led concept from McDonald's, has officially opened in San Antonio, Texas.

Starting Thursday, patrons in the Alamo City will be among the first to try the new "out-of-this-world beverage experience" from the McDonad's universe.

"The extraterrestrial experience will continue August 10-11 for the CosMc's San Antonio official grand opening from 10 am - 4 pm where fans will have the opportunity to try free samples of menu items and receive exclusive merch for the first 100 customers each day," the company said in a press release.

The first CosMc's restaurant features "an outdoor patio with eye-catching elements that come alive at dusk."

There will be a CosMc's drive thru, kiosks, counter service, walk-up and in-app ordering available to customers at the new location.

With four locations open at launch -- in Bolingbrook, Illinois, and Arlington, Dallas and Watauga, Texas -- another six are set to open across the Dallas and San Antonio metro areas in the coming months, according to the company.

The expansive menu of drink offerings, all of which can be personalized, includes the Sprite Moonsplash, a sparkling Sprite plus citrus and sweet vanilla flavors that's served with dried blueberries and a lemon wheel over ice, as well as other items like the Sour Cherry Energy Burst and Churro Cold Brew Frappé.

Customers can opt for add-ons like fruity popping boba or energy shots to an array of menu items.

Other fan favorite options available at CosMc's include Hazelnut Mocha Cold Brew, Popping Pear Slush, Sour Tango Lemonade and small bites.

