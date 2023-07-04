BelVita Breakfast Sandwich biscuits recalled following possible peanut contamination, company says

NEW YORK — A pair of belVita Breakfast Sandwich products have been voluntarily recalled because they have potential “undeclared peanut,” according to the company that makes the biscuits.

Mondelēz Global announced the recall on Monday, saying in a press release that the biscuits may contain the substance as a result of cross-contact on one manufacturing line.

"We became aware of this issue during an internal manufacturing inspection when we found the potential presence of peanut protein residue on the line used to make these products," the company said in Monday’s release.

The voluntary recall only applies to two varieties in the U.S.: belVita Breakfast Sandwich Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme and belVita Breakfast Sandwich Dark Chocolate Creme. Markets outside the U.S. are not impacted by the recall, the company said.

Mondelēz Global said Monday it was aware of three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reactions connected to the biscuit varieties.

Peanuts are one of the eight foods that "account for the most severe allergic reactions in the United States," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A food allergy affects one in 13 children in the U.S., the CDC said.

There isn't a cure for food allergies, according to the CDC.

People with peanut allergies often have to change the way they travel, where they eat and how they live. Exposure -- even in very small amounts -- can lead to skin rashes, trouble breathing or even death, medical experts have said.

Van’s International Foods issued a voluntary recall on Monday in conjunction with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after the company found some of its gluten-free waffles may contain undeclared wheat.

"The recall was initiated after it was discovered that wheat-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat," the recall notice said.

Van's said the recall was "initiated in an abundance of caution due to potential presence of wheat in certain products labeled as gluten-free."

Subsequent investigation indicated that the problem was caused by the inclusion of a limited number of cartons for Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles with a pallet of cartons intended for wheat-containing products. Immediate steps were taken to prevent a recurrence, the recall notice said.

The company said no allergic reactions or illnesses associated with eating the product have been reported.

The affected Van’s products are lot code #UW40193L, with an expiration date of 1/19/2024. The company has asked consumers to dispose of the cartons immediately or return them to the store for a refund.

As for the belVita products, the recalled products have a "best when used" by date before and including Feb. 25, 2024, and the following retail UPCs:

BelVita Breakfast Sandwich, Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety

8.8 oz carton. Retail UPC: 0 44000 06304 7

1.76 oz pouch. Retail UPC: 0 44000 06370 2

BelVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme variety

8.8 oz carton. Retail UPC: 0 44000 04328 5

14.08 oz carton. Retail UPC: 0 44000 05723 7

14.08 oz carton. Retail UPC: 0 44000 06330 6

1 lb 5.12 oz carton. Retail UPC: 0 44000 05861 6

2 lb 12 oz carton. Retail UPC: 0 44000 04602 6

1.76 oz pouch. Retail UPC: 0 44000 04070 3

In its recall notice, Mondelēz Global told consumers they could contact the company at 1-855-535-5948, 24 hours a day, for additional information.

To report an issue with FDA-regulated products, consumers should call 1-888-463-6332, according to the FDA.

ABC News' Kelly McCarthy, Dr. Johanna Kreafle and Dr. Sumir Shah contributed to this report.

