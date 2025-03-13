Budget cuts impact national parks: What visitors need to know

On Feb. 14, 2025, the National Park Service laid off about 1,000 probationary employees, targeting those hired less than a year ago, as part of efforts to downsize the federal workforce under the Trump administration. Additionally, over 700 employees opted to resign, further reducing staff levels. These staffing changes occurred just weeks before the busy season, typically from May to September, creating operational challenges across the 428 sites within the national park system, Outwander reports.

The effects of these cuts vary across parks:

Grand Teton National Park: Reports indicate that 16 of 17 supervisory positions were eliminated, leaving only one person to manage seasonal hiring.

Shenandoah National Park: At least a dozen positions, particularly in maintenance and fee collection, were cut, potentially affecting trail accessibility.

Yosemite National Park: The park has halted reservations for 577 camping spots and reduced service hours, with some visitor centers facing closures.

Conservation organizations, including the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), have raised alarms about both immediate and long-term consequences. The NPCA highlights a growing maintenance backlog exceeding $22 billion, which could worsen with reduced staffing. Additionally, gateway communities—towns reliant on park tourism—may face economic ripple effects if visitor experiences deteriorate.

Despite the cuts, the NPS plans to hire approximately 5,000 seasonal workers for summer operations, a temporary measure to address immediate needs. However, this cannot fully compensate for the loss of permanent staff. For travelers, preparation is key:

Research current conditions at specific parks before visiting.

Consider visiting during weekdays or shoulder seasons.

Bring additional supplies and expect fewer services.

Prepare for potential facility closures or reduced hours.

Despite these challenges, visitation remains high. In 2023, the NPS recorded 325.5 million visits, and 2024 saw a record 331.9 million visits, a 2% increase. Interestingly, the NPS has been instructed not to publicize these record figures, as reported by SFGate (SFGate).

To address staffing gaps, parks are exploring expanded partnerships with nonprofit organizations. The NPS has long collaborated with groups like the National Park Foundation, and these partnerships may help mitigate some operational challenges.

As summer approaches, visitors should adjust their expectations while recognizing that America's national parks remain extraordinary destinations worth exploring with proper preparation and a flexible mindset.

This story was produced by Outwander and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.