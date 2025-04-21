Boston Marathon no-shows similar to 2024, dispelling concerns that politics would scare runners away

BOSTON — (AP) — The Boston Marathon had about the same number of no-shows as last year, dispelling concerns that international runners would skip the race in the face of increased U.S. border scrutiny.

A total of 28,928 runners started the 129th edition of the marathon on Monday, from a field of 31,778 entrants. That leaves 2,850 who registered but did not cross the starting line in Hopkinton, or less than 9%.

In last year’s field, there were 2,838 who failed to start.

To earn a Boston Marathon bib number, most runners need to submit a qualifying time from another 26.2-mile race. Though many treat it as a lifetime goal not to be abandoned lightly, no-shows can occur for reasons ranging from injury to the 2010 Icelandic volcano eruption that shut down flights and prevented hundreds of European runners from traveling to the U.S.

Although the race was full, with entries from 128 countries, scattered reports indicated that some foreign runners might stay away for political reasons or fears of border hassles.

International visits to the U.S. have plummeted, with Canadians among those avoiding U.S. travel in response to President Donald Trump's tariff talk and threats of annexing the country as a 51st state.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said last week that everyone should feel welcome.

“Regardless of what’s happening at other levels, and particularly now at the federal level, in Boston we welcome everyone,” Wu said Friday at a public safety media briefing not far from the finish line. “We seek to be a home for everyone.”

