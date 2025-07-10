Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Tulsa metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Owasso Eighth Grade Center
- School grades: 8
- Location: Owasso Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 772 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#9. Justus-Tiawah Public School
- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: Claremore, OK
- Enrollment: 508 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#8. Oneta Ridge Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Broken Arrow Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 856 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#7. Verdigris Junior High School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Verdigris Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 202 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#6. Bixby Middle School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Bixby Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 1,220 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#5. Jenks Middle School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Jenks Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 1,884 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#4. Owasso Seventh Grade Center
- School grades: 7
- Location: Owasso Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 779 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Owasso Sixth Grade Center
- School grades: 6
- Location: Owasso Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 726 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Jenks East Intermediate Elementary School
- School grades: 5-6
- Location: Jenks Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 820 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Jenks West Intermediate Elementary School
- School grades: 5-6
- Location: Jenks Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 1,075 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A