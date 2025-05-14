News

Best public high schools in the Tulsa metro area

By Stacker
Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Tulsa metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#25. Tulsa MET Senior High School

- Location: Tulsa Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 95 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#24. Sperry High School

- Location: Sperry Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 329 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

maroke // Shutterstock

#23. Kiefer High School

- Location: Kiefer Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 292 (27:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#22. Berryhill High School

- Location: Berryhill Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 391 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#21. Will Rogers College High School

- Location: Tulsa Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 1,002 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#20. Glenpool High School

- Location: Glenpool Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 776 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#19. Collinsville High School

- Location: Collinsville Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 881 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#18. Charles Page High School

- Location: Sand Springs Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 1,777 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

maroke // Shutterstock

#17. Sapulpa High School

- Location: Sapulpa Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 951 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#16. Coweta Intermediate High School

- Location: Coweta Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 257 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#15. Inola High School

- Location: Inola Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 423 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#14. Dove Science Academy Tulsa High School

- Location: Dove Schools of Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 303 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#13. Verdigris High School

- Location: Verdigris Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 420 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#12. Coweta High School

- Location: Coweta Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 781 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Skiatook High School

- Location: Skiatook Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 682 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#10. Thomas Edison Preparatory High School

- Location: Tulsa Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 1,091 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#9. Broken Arrow High School

- Location: Broken Arrow Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 4,589 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#8. Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences High School

- Location: Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences, OK
- Enrollment: 292 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#7. Claremore High School

- Location: Claremore Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 1,285 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#6. Owasso High School

- Location: Owasso Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 2,986 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#5. Union High School

- Location: Union Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 3,355 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#4. Bixby High School

- Location: Bixby Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 2,102 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#3. Union High School Freshman Academy

- Location: Union Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 1,287 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#2. Jenks High School

- Location: Jenks Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 3,547 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#1. Booker T. Washington High School

- Location: Tulsa Public Schools, OK
- Enrollment: 1,280 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.

