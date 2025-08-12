Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Tulsa metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#12. Summit Christian Academy

- Location: Broken Arrow, OK

- Enrollment: 679 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#11. Claremore Christian School

- Location: Claremore, OK

- Enrollment: 163 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#10. Tulsa Adventist Academy

- Location: Tulsa, OK

- Enrollment: 122 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#9. Mingo Valley Christian

- Location: Tulsa, OK

- Enrollment: 322 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#8. Victory Christian School

- Location: Tulsa, OK

- Enrollment: 1,357 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#7. Wright Christian Academy

- Location: Tulsa, OK

- Enrollment: 218 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#6. Eagle Point Christian Academy

- Location: Sapulpa, OK

- Enrollment: 205 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Metro Christian Academy

- Location: Tulsa, OK

- Enrollment: 1,202 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. Augustine Christian Academy

- Location: Tulsa, OK

- Enrollment: 181 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Regent Preparatory School

- Location: Tulsa, OK

- Enrollment: 585 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. Riverfield Country Day School

- Location: Tulsa, OK

- Enrollment: 614 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Holland Hall

- Location: Tulsa, OK

- Enrollment: 1,027 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+