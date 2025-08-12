Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Tulsa metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
Achira22 // Shutterstock
#12. Summit Christian Academy
- Location: Broken Arrow, OK
- Enrollment: 679 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Rido // Shutterstock
#11. Claremore Christian School
- Location: Claremore, OK
- Enrollment: 163 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock
#10. Tulsa Adventist Academy
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 122 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#9. Mingo Valley Christian
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 322 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Rido // Shutterstock
#8. Victory Christian School
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 1,357 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#7. Wright Christian Academy
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 218 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#6. Eagle Point Christian Academy
- Location: Sapulpa, OK
- Enrollment: 205 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#5. Metro Christian Academy
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 1,202 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#4. Augustine Christian Academy
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 181 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#3. Regent Preparatory School
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 585 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Inside Creative House // Shutterstock
#2. Riverfield Country Day School
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 614 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Studio KIWI // Shutterstock
#1. Holland Hall
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- Enrollment: 1,027 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+