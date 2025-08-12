Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Oklahoma City metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#13. Community Christian School

- Location: Norman, OK

- Enrollment: 889 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#12. Oklahoma Christian School

- Location: Edmond, OK

- Enrollment: 1,007 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#11. Destiny Christian School

- Location: Del City, OK

- Enrollment: 504 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#10. Christian Heritage Academy

- Location: Del City, OK

- Enrollment: 637 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#9. Life Christian Academy

- Location: Nicoma Park, OK

- Enrollment: 159 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#8. Southwest Covenant Schools

- Location: Yukon, OK

- Enrollment: 465 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#7. Oklahoma Christian Academy

- Location: Edmond, OK

- Enrollment: 495 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. The Academy of Classical Christian Studies

- Location: Oklahoma City, OK

- Enrollment: 908 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Crossings Christian School

- Location: Oklahoma City, OK

- Enrollment: 1,200 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. Parkview Adventist Academy

- Location: Oklahoma City, OK

- Enrollment: 68 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. Mercy School Institute

- Location: Edmond, OK

- Enrollment: 484 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Heritage Hall

- Location: Oklahoma City, OK

- Enrollment: 890 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Casady School

- Location: Oklahoma City, OK

- Enrollment: 993 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+